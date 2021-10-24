Joplin business expands ahead of anniversary

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local business is celebrating its anniversary.

Miss Daisy’s Home & Decor Co. held its five year anniversary celebration this weekend.

The owner says they have been doing well during the pandemic and have recently expanded into a third room adding 4,000 square feet.

“We’ve been doing really well. I think people are focused on their homes so they wanted to replace their furniture and décor and as you can see we have a little bit of everything to help with that. I think five years for any small business these days is great. Because we have to put up with all the big box stores and not to mention online shopping,” said Christy Caddy, Owner.

She plans on expanding the store more in the future.