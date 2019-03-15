Joplin burglary suspect behind bars

JOPLIN, Mo. - A Joplin man is behind bars after trying to rob a business, and assaulting police officers.

The Joplin Police Department responded to a report for a suspicious person at 920 East 15th Street Wednesday night at 9:15. The caller said someone saw a man in the parking lot, then soon after heard glass break. Officers say the man broke a window as they were arriving and started to run.

Officials found him hiding under a truck, where he refused to come out and surrender. They sprayed him with pepper spray to get him to comply. Police say he then assaulted the officers by kicking them as he was being taken into custody.

The suspect was identified as 37-year-old Justin M. Winters. He is now at the Joplin City Jail with charges pending for First Degree Burglary and Felony Resisting Arrest.

