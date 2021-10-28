Joplin Bright Futures seeking volunteers to restart programs to help students’ educations recover from the pandemic

JOPLIN, Mo. — An area school district wants to restart two volunteer based programs to help students that were casualties of the pandemic last year.

Bright Futures of Joplin is seeking adult volunteers to be paired with students of all ages to ensure they have stable, encouraging relationships with adults. TREK, stands for “Together Reaching Every Kid” and Lunch “PALS” stands for “Positive Adults Lunching with Students.”

TREK is a program for elementary school kids that need some tutoring help from an adult, while “Lunch PALS” is a once a week meeting between students and caring adults over the lunch period.

“So people interested in becoming a Bright Futures volunteer to help with the TREK or the Lunch PALS program, they can go to Bright Futures dot org, click on the How Can I Help link and there’s different ways to sign up to be a volunteer and we ask and we’ll process that application,” said Sarah Coyne, Joplin Bright Futures Coordinator.

Coyne says a condition to become a volunteer for either programs is passing a background check.