Joplin Bright Futures collecting sock donations for children in need

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Bright Futures needs your help this month with a campaign to collect a specific type of clothing.

It’s the second annual “Socktober” sock drive. Sarah Coyne with Bright Futures says socks of all sizes are needed by many students whose families can’t afford to buy them.

“Because socks are one of our most needed items across the district for kids who’s families might be going through a rough time, you know if you’re struggling to pay your bills and get food on the table then sometimes those other necessities go by the wayside, and we want all of our kids to be able to come to school with warm, dry, feet and socks that don’t have holes in them,” said Sarah Coyne, Joplin Bright Futures Coordinator.

If you can help out, Coyne says to take them to any Joplin school location, as well as the Memorial Education Center at 9th and Pearl during normal school hours.