Joplin breaks ground on Dover Hill Elementary

JOPLIN, Mo. — Work is officially underway to build Joplin’s newest elementary school.

A groundbreaking ceremony kicked off construction for the future Dover Hill school. Dozens of students joined local officials to turn those first shovels of dirt. Assistant Superintendent Dr. Kerry Sachetta pointed out it’s already been a long path to get to this point.

Kerry Sachetta, Joplin R-8 Asst. Superintendent, said, “This is a big day. You know I look back and it’s been two years we’ve been working on this project and there’s a lot of things that have to be accomplished before we get to this day. So it’s a celebration.”

Dover Hill Elementary will combine students from Columbia and West Central schools. Voters cast ballots in support of the $26 million project last year.

The school is expected to open in August 2022.