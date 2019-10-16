Joplin Boys & Girls Club receives more than $9K donation from Taco Bell Foundation

The Joplin Boys & Girls Club gets more than $9,000 from the Taco Bell Foundation.

The organization says they want to help more Jasper County young people follow their dreams. The money will help support more than 200 youth in the Joplin and Webb City community. The funding helps career and college prep sessions as well as mentoring resources.

This award is part of a much bigger project by the Taco Bell Foundation helping 350 organizations.

The Taco Bell Foundation is handing out nearly six million dollars total.