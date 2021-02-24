Joplin Board of Education voices disapproval of school funding bills to lawmakers

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Board of Education is speaking out against various house and senate bills that would redirect public school funding.

During Tuesday’s school board meeting the board voted four to three to send a letter to legislators about education bills. The school board is telling legislators they want to keep local property, sales, and income tax in Joplin.

The Joplin Public Schools Superintendent Doctor Melinda Moss says she wants public funds to be held to high accountability standards if they are being given to private entities.