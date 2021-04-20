Joplin Board of Education names new leadership

JOPLIN, Mo. — Tuesday the school board also appointed new leaders.

Jeff Koch will serve as the new president and Sharrock Dermott as vice president. Koch previously served as School Board President from 2015 to 2018. Dermott was School Board President from 2018 to this year.

Jeff Koch, School Board President, said, “I think I just want to continue the harmony that’s happened over the last several years of getting the district back on track and I’m really excited about the opportunity to dig into the data especially some that was presented tonight.”

The school board also welcomed its newest members John Hird and Rylee Hartwell. They are replacing Dr. Debbie Fort and Lori Musser.