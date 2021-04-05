Joplin Board of Education moves ahead with construction plans

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Board of Education is moving forward with building a new school.

What did the school board decide Monday? The school board approved funding for the construction of Dover Hill Elementary. The school board says the new school is years in the making.

Dr. Kerry Sachetta, Assistant Superintendent for Operation Joplin Schools, said, “I’m excited for the students. I’m excited about the two schools coming together.”

Monday afternoon the Joplin Board of Education approved the first projects for Dover Hill Elementary. The Joplin Board of Education approved earthwork, storm drains, and site utility work.

Dr. Melinda Moss, Superintendent, said, “We wont see walls going up for some time yet there’s a lot going on but it will feel like not much is happening. We will have a second round of bids and things such as concrete steel and all other aspects of construction.”

The district is merging students from Columbia and West Central schools into Dover Hill Elementary.

“We were able to do this with a no increase bond issue and that we still recognize its our responsibility to be good stewards of our tax dollars and we are being very careful with that budget as we go through this process.”

Right now they are $116,000 under budget — but anticipate some hiccups.

“We anticipate there may be some steel increases and some other increases throughout. We’ve been kept apprised by Crossland for what they’re seeing in the marketplace. Hopefully by the time we go to the bid process some of those prices will come down,” said Sachetta.

The groundbreaking will take place Wednesday at 11 a.m. at 1100 N Main, weather permitting. If it is rained out the board is moving the date to Wednesday April 14.

The groundbreaking is open to the public — but they have limited space. They will have parking at Ozark Christian College with a shuttle to the groundbreaking.