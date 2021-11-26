Joplin Black Friday shopping not as busy as past years

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shoppers weren’t necessarily out in full force this morning for the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season.

This was the scene at Target in Joplin before the store opened at 7AM. About 300 people lined up to take advantage of “Black Friday” deals.

Shoppers at the front of the line said they only got there about 20 minutes before the doors opened. Target was actually the only store in the Joplin area where people lined up outside before doors opened. Our crews also stopped by Walmart and Best Buy before those stores opened at 5AM — and found little to moderate crowds.