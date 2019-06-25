Joplin bicyclist dies from injuries after being struck by vehicle

JOPLIN, Mo.— On Monday evening, Joplin Police officers were called to Walmart Drive on west 7th Street for an injury crash.

A bicyclist was traveling west in the eastbound lane of traffic, lost control of the bicycle and was struck by an eastbound vehicle.

The bicyclist was identified as Amber Donellan, 28, of Joplin. Donellan was transported to a local hospital where she later died. The driver of the vehicle was Anna Beal, 18, of Joplin.

Joplin Police’s Major Crash Team is investigating the crash at this time.