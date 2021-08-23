Joplin becomes first city in Missouri with a 50% vaccination rate

JOPLIN, Mo. — The State of Missouri says Joplin is the first city with 50% of patients vaccinated.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services hosts a vaccine dashboard charting how many residents are immunized. It tracks all counties, as well as most metro areas like Kansas City and St. Louis.

An update this morning showed Joplin with 50.2 percent of the population completely vaccinated.

That has local advocates energized – and ready for more progress.

The current statewide rate for those completing the vaccination process sits at 44 percent.