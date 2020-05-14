Joplin beating national average in responding to the census

JOPLIN, Mo. — A civic group says Joplin is beating the national average in responding to the census, but that there’s also more work to be done.

The group One Joplin is encouraging residents to make sure they’re included in the nationwide count.

So far, about 61% have filled out the form in Joplin.

But that still leaves nearly 40% uncounted.

Ashley Micklethwaite, One Joplin, said, “And if you equate that to how much federal dollars we could lose, it’s ginormous. It’s so big that we need everybody to respond.”

Resident can still fill out the 2020 census online.

https://2020census.gov/