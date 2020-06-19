JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin battery manufacturer will be working with the Department of Defense on a large contract.

Z.A.F. Energy systems got a nearly $2.5 million contract to produce nickel-zinc battery cells for U.S. Navy submarines.

Once the line of battery cells gets into production, President and C.E.O. Randy Moore says employment at the Joplin facility will increase by as many as a hundred new workers.

Randy Moore, Z.A.F Energy Systems President & C.E.O., said, “And so they need more energy and the battery room is the same size as it’s always been, so if you need more energy you got to figure out a way to put more energy dense chemistry into that battery room.”

Moore says nickel-zinc battery cells provide three times more energy and last twice as long as existing power sources while taking up the same amount of space as the traditional batteries.