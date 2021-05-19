Joplin battery manufacturer rebrands, eyes the city for a possible “gigafactory”

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) – A Joplin battery manufacturing company celebrated some key accomplishments with an open house for community members this evening.

ZAF Energy Systems recently rebranded to become AESIR Technologies.

Its goal is to become an operating company that will carry into the future and service aerospace and defense markets.

In the last month, its added new equipment to its factory in Crossroads Industrial Park.

Officials say the new machines will drastically expand manufacturing capabilities, and should be in operation by next week.

“What they’re doing right now is they’re dialing in all the control systems and then we will actually run an electro batch with the system as it’s final acceptance test and that will be later this week,” says Randy Moore, President and CEO of AESIR Technologies.

Officials also say Joplin is one of 21 cities in the running for the company’s new “gigafactory.”

The new factory will be capable of producing 1.2 million batteries, or around two gigawatt hours of production.

A decision on its exact location is expected to be made next month.