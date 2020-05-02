JOPLIN, Mo. — A new Joplin based trust will honor the memory of a lifelong Four States resident.

The W.R. Corley Memorial Trust was created when Bob Corley passed away last year at the age of 98.

Funding has already gone to support the future KCU Dental School, with another $50,000 available to distribute this year.

Corley supported a wide range of projects during his lifetime, which could also benefit from the trust.

Chuck Brown, Corley Trust Official, said, “There is mention of Missouri Southern, there is mention of Spiva, also mention of Salvation Army of Joplin, and then for homeless and needy individuals in Joplin and southwest Missouri.”

Grant applications are available through trust services at Southwest Missouri Bank and must be submitted by May 29th.

https://www.smbonline.com/blog/20200428blogpost.php