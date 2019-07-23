Joplin authors share untold story about Astronomer Edwin Hubble

JOPLIN, Mo. – Two new authors introduced a never-before-told story about Astronomer Edwin Hubble at the Post-Art Library in Joplin.

The book is called “Dreams and Adventures: The Edwin Hubble Story.” It is written by William and Doris Martin. The story is about the early days of Astronomer Edwin Hubble and how he received his first telescope and astronomy textbook on his 10th birthday. The book’s audience is intended for teens and young adults.

“The idea of it is to you know inspire people to read and to be the best that they can be in whatever they do.” Doris Martin, Co-author, Joplin

You can learn more about the book and its authors on the Edwin Hubble Facebook Page.