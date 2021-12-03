Joplin authorities investigating fire at old Holiday Inn

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police and the Joplin Fire Department are investigating a fire at the old Holiday Inn.

The call came in just before 3 this afternoon — saying there was smoke coming from the upper level of the old hotel that sits off Hammonds Boulevard. Crews say that’s exactly what they found when they arrived — and quickly got to work to put the fire out.

“When we arrived here we saw quite a bit of smoke coming from the 5th floor, fire fighters were able to make access to the building and ultimately we were able to put the fire out quickly without much damage to the structure,” said Andy Nimmo, Joplin Fire Department.

Nimmo says there were no utilities turned on at the building — and they’re not sure how it started. That is still under investigation. Thankfully, no one was injured.