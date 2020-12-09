Joplin Association for the Blind spreads holiday cheer

JOPLIN, Mo. — With covid keeping everyone apart–one local organization is making sure their members feel close together during these uncertain times.

Executive Director of the Joplin Association for the Blind, Stephanie Mann, is spreading Christmas cheer. She’s going to their members homes. Giving them meals treats and flowers.

Stephanie Mann, Executive Director, Joplin Association For The Blind, said, “We haven’t been able to have them in since the second week of march, so this was just something Marge Obrian mentioned. She said do you think we can possibly pull it off and I said we’ll make it work.”

Mann says it’s been a long year, but is looking forward to when they can bring their members back together again.