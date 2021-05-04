Joplin Association for the Blind hosts first weekly lunch in over a year

JOPLIN, Mo. — It was a return to normalcy today for one area organization.

Members of the Joplin Association for the Blind had always brought clients to their location on 4th and Schifferdecker for a weekly lunch. That stopped last March due to the pandemic. But now, the tradition has resumed.

Stephanie Mann, Ex. Dir., Joplin Association For the Blind, said, “So when they started opening things back up and the Senior Center was going to open and all we thought, we can do this, we can do this, so today we have kind of a smaller group but uh we’re looking forward to having everybody back here very soon.”

The Tuesday luncheons are for blind and visually impaired people, as well the volunteers who serve them.