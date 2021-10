JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin city official is recognized for his contributions to keeping the public healthy.

Assistant City Manager Dan Pekarek has won the W. Scott Johnson Award. It’s the highest honor given by the Missouri Public Health Association. It focuses on the “skill, integrity, devotion to duty and constructive leadership” of the recipient.

Pekarek is retiring after 35 years with the city of Joplin, primarily in the health department. His last day on the job is October 4th.