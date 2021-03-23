Joplin Arts District adds new mural

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Arts District is looking to showcase graffiti art downtown.

The location is the South wall of Smith’s Floor Store in the 800-block of Main Street. The theme will showcase diversity in Joplin. Artists will be paid for their work – and would also get the chance to showcase their work for a wide audience.

Linda Teeter, Joplin Arts District Coordinator, said, “I have really been a spokesperson — in a positive way — about our graffiti artists for many, many years and we’ve never been able to engage them in a project off main street where they could be showcased and I’d like to showcase the best of our graffiti artists.”

The Arts District also has a Welcome To Joplin Mural located at B and Main that was painted in November. If you’d like more information, or would like to be a part of this project – visit the district’s Facebook.

