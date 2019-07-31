Joplin Arts & Cultural Preview showcases what the area has to offer

JOPLIN, Mo. – An annual event allows local organizations to share what they do or what they have planned in the future.
Connect2Culture hosted its 4th Annual Joplin Arts and Cultural Preview, featuring local arts and cultural organizations from around the four states. At this roundtable, each organization had two minutes to talk about events coming up this fall or throughout the year. The goal is for these groups to coordinate and not overlap schedules to maximize available opportunities for the community. The president and CFO of Connect2Culture says the statement “there’s never anything to do in Joplin” is not right.
“There is more to do than you could even try to do in a, in a weeks time, or a months time, or an evenings time.”Clifford Wert, Connect2Culture President & CFO
When the roundtable first started, around 20 organizations participated. Tuesday night, there was 35.
If you missed the event, video will be posted on their website.
2019 Participating Organizations:
- Urban Art Gallery
- First Thursday ArtWalk
- Four State Photography Enthusiasts
- Pro Musica
- Wildcat Glades Friends Group
- Joplin Emancipation Committee
- Downtown Poetry
- Harbor Review
- George Washington Carver National Monument
- Missouri Southern State University Art Department & Spiva Art Gallery
- Historic Murphysburg Preservation, Inc.
- Missouri Southern State University Theatre Department
- Spiva Center for the Arts
- Bookhouse Cinema
- Thomas Jefferson IDS
- Post Art Library
- Siblings Improv
- Midwest Regional Ballet Company & School
- Joplin Empire Market
- Downtown Joplin Alliance
- Community Service Center
- The Creative Learning Alliance
- Heartland Opera Theatre
- Local Color Art Gallery & Studio
- Local Color Art Gallery & Studio
- Joplin Arts Fest
- Joplin Area Organist’s Association
- Joplin Regional Artists Coalition
- Connect2Culture
- Tristatesmen Barbershop Chorus
- Heartland Concert Band
- Joplin History & Mineral Museum