Joplin Arts & Cultural Preview showcases what the area has to offer

JOPLIN, Mo. – An annual event allows local organizations to share what they do or what they have planned in the future.

Connect2Culture hosted its 4th Annual Joplin Arts and Cultural Preview, featuring local arts and cultural organizations from around the four states. At this roundtable, each organization had two minutes to talk about events coming up this fall or throughout the year. The goal is for these groups to coordinate and not overlap schedules to maximize available opportunities for the community. The president and CFO of Connect2Culture says the statement “there’s never anything to do in Joplin” is not right.

“There is more to do than you could even try to do in a, in a weeks time, or a months time, or an evenings time.” Clifford Wert, Connect2Culture President & CFO

When the roundtable first started, around 20 organizations participated. Tuesday night, there was 35.

If you missed the event, video will be posted on their website.

2019 Participating Organizations: