Joplin artist making pottery for a cause

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local Joplin resident is bringing his ceramics skills to the community.

Made in his basement 360 Blessings Co-Organizer Jason Silvers is making pottery and donating it to people in the area. Money donated for the items goes towards the organization in their goal to help feed and help the less fortunate. Silvers has been making pottery for three months and says asking for a price on them wouldn’t be right.

Jason Silvers – 360 Blessings Co-Organizer, said, “It just seems more fair. If somebody wanted the pot and they didn’t have twenty to spend on it, I wouldn’t want to put a twenty dollar price on it. If they want to give five bucks we’ll take it, and we’ll put it in the fund towards helping everybody out.”

Silvers says the community reaction he’s gotten is overwhelming and restores his faith in humanity. Donation’s can be made on the 360 Blessings Facebook.