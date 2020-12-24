Joplin art gallery celebrates 5 years

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin art gallery is celebrating five years of business.

Urban Art Gallery at 5th and Main helps promote local and guest art. This month, owner and artist Linda Teeter is honoring the big milestone of being open for half a decade. Teeter is planning several small gatherings of artists and a ribbon cutting to mark the occasion.

Linda Teeter – Artist and Owner Of Urban Art Gallery, said, “Everyone’s that’s in small business or large, five years, that first five years is your make it break it, and a lot of people don’t make it through that five years. And, so, when you have your fifth anniversary it really is a good feeling that you’ve made through it.”

Teeter says it’s been a blessing to showcase local artists’ work.