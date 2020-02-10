Joplin art display showcases art created by married couples

JOPLIN, Mo. — Three local couples show off their artistry just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The Home Is Where The Art Is display was shown in a meet the artists special event.

The Joplin Area Artists Coalition brought out many area residents to see the married couples’ work.

Art pieces represented include photography pieces, mixed media, wood turnings, water colors and much more.

Steve Head, local artist, says, “In other museums, you’ll see things from out of town which is great. But this is a chance to see a show by local artists. That features some real talented people and some really neat stuff.”

Valerie Doerr, local artist, says, “Artists critique your work, and so many of them are so well known and do such wonderful work.”

The display can be viewed at the the Maple Uncommon Guest House and Gallery for free until late March.