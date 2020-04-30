Joplin Area Students Win State Championship at Missouri National History Day Contest

JOPLLIN, Mo. — National History Day Missouri posted results from the 2020 state contest yesterday at https://www.nhdmo.org/, and several students from the Joplin area earned top awards. There are nine categories in the High School division of the state contest, and students from schools in Joplin earned three of the nine championships:

Sania and Alizeh Hammad from Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School earned 1st Place in the senior group documentary category for their entry “Shirtwaists and Coalfields.”

Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School juniors (from left) Sydney Stamps, Johanna Jeyaraj, and Sonia Carlson earned 1st place in the senior group exhibit category at the regional National History Day Contest at MSSU in March, and went on to earn 1st place at the state contest this week with their entry “Thomas Hart Benton: Breaking Political Barriers through Art.” They now advance to the national contest scheduled for June. They also won the Joplin Regional History Prize for their entry.

Sydney Stamps, Johanna Jeyaraj, and Sonia Carlson from Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School earned 1st Place in the senior group exhibit category for their entry “Thomas Hart Benton: Breaking Political Barriers through Art.”

Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School freshmen (from left) Sania and Alizeh Hammad earned 1st place in the senior group documentary category at the regional National History Day Contest at MSSU in March, and went on to earn 1st place at the state contest this week “Shirtwaists and Coalfields.” They now advance to the national contest scheduled for June.

Grace Carter from Joplin High School earned 1st Place in the senior individual documentary category

There were also two local students who placed 2nd in the junior division, and one who placed 2nd in the senior division. A complete list of all students who earned 1st, 2nd, or 3rd in each category is available at the National History Day Missouri website at https://www.nhdmo.org/

These students qualified for the state contest by earning a top ranking at the regional contest at MSSU in March. The top two winners in each category at the state contest now advance to the National History Day national contest.

This is the second time both groups from Thomas Jefferson have earned the opportunity to compete at the national contest. The senior exhibit group by Sydney, Johanna, and Sonia, also earned the Joplin Regional History prize.