Joplin Area Students Win State Championship at Missouri National History Day Contest

JOPLLIN, Mo. — National History Day Missouri posted results from the 2020 state contest yesterday at https://www.nhdmo.org/, and several students from the Joplin area earned top awards. There are nine categories in the High School division of the state contest, and students from schools in Joplin earned three of the nine championships:
Sania and Alizeh Hammad from Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School earned 1st Place in the senior group documentary category for their entry “Shirtwaists and Coalfields.”
Sydney Stamps, Johanna Jeyaraj, and Sonia Carlson from Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School earned 1st Place in the senior group exhibit category for their entry “Thomas Hart Benton: Breaking Political Barriers through Art.”
Grace Carter from Joplin High School earned 1st Place in the senior individual documentary category
There were also two local students who placed 2nd in the junior division, and one who placed 2nd in the senior division. A complete list of all students who earned 1st, 2nd, or 3rd in each category is available at the National History Day Missouri website at https://www.nhdmo.org/
These students qualified for the state contest by earning a top ranking at the regional contest at MSSU in March. The top two winners in each category at the state contest now advance to the National History Day national contest.
This is the second time both groups from Thomas Jefferson have earned the opportunity to compete at the national contest. The senior exhibit group by Sydney, Johanna, and Sonia, also earned the Joplin Regional History prize.