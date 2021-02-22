Joplin area nonprofit helps Texans

JOPLIN, Mo. — A non-profit that started in Joplin is in Houston this week – feeding those devastated by recent Winter storms.

Operation BBQ Relief is set-up in an area close to downtown Houston – with fixed income families. It’s working with another non-profit to serve first responders and those who cannot leave their homes.

Stan Hays, Co-Founder and CEO of Operation BBQ Relief, said, “We are also trying to work some needs in central Texas and working with a group over in the Butte, Texas area just South of Austin to see what their need is and see how we can help them so we can start getting meals over in that area as well.”

Operation BBQ Relief is planning on staying in Texas through the end of the week.