Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity celebrates its 30th anniversary

JOPLIN, Mo. —

An organization that builds houses for those who can’t afford to build one on their own, is celebrating an anniversary.

Local chambers of commerce, sponsors and supporters helped cut the ribbon for the Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity. The not for profit officially turned 30 Thursday. Scott Clayton, who is in his tenth year as executive director, says the group was building homes in the area even before the 2011 Joplin tornado. But those efforts have now kicked into high gear.

“We’re finishing up two houses right now which is gonna take us to 160, 129 of those were built after the tornado.” Scott Clayton, Joplin Area Habitat For Humanity Ex. Dir.

Clayton says habitat couldn’t do what it has done over the last thirty years without the help of many other organizations, businesses and faith communities they’ve partnered with.