Joplin Area Firefighters Charitable Foundation’s annual Christmas for Kids campaign in need of donations

JOPLIN, Mo. — For a 36th straight year, Joplin Area firefighters will help local children have a brighter Christmas — and in some cases — a Christmas period.

It’s all part of the annual “Christmas for Kids” campaign. And right now, officials with the “Joplin Area Firefighters Charitable Foundation” are in need of more donations.

They’ve had a lot of families sign-up already — and urge residents to perhaps pick up a little something extra while they’re doing that holiday shopping this weekend. The toys and clothing will eventually be given to area kids during a party next month.

“It’s the simple things that kids really enjoy, coloring books, crayons, small toys, stuffed animals, even items of clothing and personal hygiene, all that stuff is great gifts for the kids this holiday season,” said Adam Grimes, Christmas For Kids Program Coordinator.

Donations can be dropped off at any fire department in Joplin, Carl Junction, Carterville, Webb City, Oronogo, Redings Mill or Duenweg. The deadline for families to apply is December 4th.

Applications can be filled out online here.