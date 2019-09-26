Joplin Area Community Veterans Day Parade Entry Form

CLICK the form to fill out the application to have an entry in the parade!

November 9 is the 32nd Annual, Joplin Area Community Veterans Day Parade on Joplin’s Main Street. Your club, school, church, work, business or organization or WHATEVER can still join the parade with an entry to show you support our Joplin Area Veterans!

There is no cost to enter but you must register to be in the parade so there is a spot saved. And we need information from you so you can be announced from the staging area for the judges and the media and the nice people at home watching!

Joplin News First will be broadcasting the parade for the Third year so everyone at home can enjoy it.

CLICK to ENLARGE

There will be prizes for categories! The bands will play on the grounds of Joplin’s Memorial Hall after the parade.

This year our theme is centered around the Memorial Hall. It was built in honor of our Veterans. Dedicated in 1925 to the Past, Present and Future Soldiers who fight for Freedom. On the grounds of Memorial Hall you see Joplin’s men and women who have served in the wars and conflicts and those who have died while serving too.

We salute our Joplin Area Veterans. And all Veterans.

Download it on mobile or desktop, fill it out and email it to us.

MOBILE

Click on image, download image to “Google Drive”

Go to “Google Drive”

Click on file and us the pen image to fill it out

Email it to joplinvetsparade@gmail.com

DESKTOP

Click on image, download image to your computer

Open the PDF

Fill it out

Save under a new name IE “Your Organization Name Entry Form”

Email it to joplinvetsparade@gmail.com

Questions? Problems? Email joplinvetsparade@gmail.com

You can also visit our event page!

And our FB page!