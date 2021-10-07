Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce volunteers help beautify the Ronald McDonald House

JOPLIN, Mo. — Volunteers with a Joplin business group donate their time to help beautify the Ronald McDonald House of the four states.

Members of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce gives back group donned gardening gloves to clean out planters to make way for tulips.

“We’re here to help Ronald McDonald House with their gardening and landscaping needs, so we try to focus on a charity or non profit every month to perform service,” said Misty Covvey, Joplin Chamber Gives Back.

Covvey says the Gives Back Group has a long standing history of helping out with the facility that cares for area families with sick kids.