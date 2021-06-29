Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce President steps down

JOPLIN, MO – Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Toby Teeter has announced his resignation.

In a statement to the chamber’s board of directors, Teeter says, “Serving as the Joplin Chamber’s President has been one of the greatest honors of my life. Now it’s time for me to step down and allow a new chamber leader to emerge with the skills required to navigate Joplin’s next chapter.”

Teeter will stay on with the chamber and assist with transitioning to a new president through July 30th.

He was hired at the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce in December 2018.

Chamber board chair, and Mercy Joplin President and CEO, Jeremy Drinkwitz, thanked Teeter for his service, wishing him the best of luck with his next chapter.

No future plans for the chamber have been announced,