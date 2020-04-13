Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce launches Choose Joplin; Announces formal submission for the newest Tesla manufacturing facility

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce announces the launch of ChooseJoplin.com.

Through an economic development contract with the City of Joplin, the website was created to elevate Joplin’s online digital presence and grow the community by advertising the region’s opportunities to both individuals and businesses looking to relocate or expand.

The site has a page dedicated to the economic development package offered to Tesla, which is currently looking to expand to the Midwest with a new cybertruck gigafactory. Joplin is offering a $1 Billion package of incentives and savings, summarized on choosejoplin.com/tesla.

Additionally, the largest employers in the area will use Choose Joplin as a recruitment and retention tool, directing potential employees to the site during the hiring process.

The website tells Joplin’s story and features local entrepreneurs and business owners. Highlighting quality of life attributes that exist in Joplin gives potential residents a feeling for the community.

“Our target demographic are millennials and Generation Z. These are young professionals in their twenties and thirties, who now make up the majority of our workforce,” explains Toby Teeter, President and CEO of the Chamber. “By strengthening the Joplin brand and using data-driven marketing, we are engaging, attracting, and retaining this crucial age group.”

America’s young workforce is not the sole target of Choose Joplin’s marketing. Corporations and companies that are new to the area are also a focus of the site.

“The Choose Joplin website is another outlet to engage with companies, like Tesla, to tell the Joplin story,” adds Teeter.

Choose Joplin is live and may be viewed at https://www.choosejoplin.com/

To learn more, contact Erin Slifka at erin@joplincc.com or at 417.624.4150.