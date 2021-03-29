Joplin Area Catholic Schools feed those in need

JOPLIN, Mo. — What better way to show the quality of mercy than to feed someone in need?

That’s currently what a group of local school children are doing. Joplin Area Catholic Schools were founded by the Sisters of Mercy – so what better name for a feeding program involving students than Mercy Meals?

7th Grade Student Amelia Hagale is among the students that do just about everything involved in the meal prep process and says meal recipients aren’t the only ones who benefit from the Mercy Meal Program.

Amelia Hagale, St. Peter’s 7th Grader, said, “I sometimes cook but mostly I write messages and scripture on the outside of the boxes of the food, it makes me feel like I can contribute to people that are less fortunate than me.”

Darbi Stancell, St. Peter’s/McAuley Faculty, said, “Well every part of this job has been a blessing, I was supposed to be retired and everyday I look forward to getting in my car and driving here so just being able to help those less fortunate I feel I’m blessed, I haven’t always been this blessed, I had a rough start as well so I just really enjoy being able to help and I want the kids to know how fortunate they are.”

In addition to helping out their community, the students involved in the Mercy Meal process are also learning life lessons.

Noland Minor, St. Peter’s 7th Grader, said, “I usually cook with my friends and most people don’t really don’t like washing dishes so I always help wash the dishes.”

The students involved in the Mercy Meal Program are all in an intro to culinary class and have been making them since the beginning of the school year.

“They grab aprons and glove up and wash and make sure their hair’s pulled back, we’re in stations and sometimes I have had some parents or grandparents come in to help like when we’re rolling out home made egg noodles but uh they’re really good a t following recipes,” said Stancell.

Meal recipients include members of area Catholic churches in need as well as former students in the JACS school system.

Marjorie Comer, Joplin Area Catholic Schools Development Director, said, “You know I delivered a couple of meals around Thanksgiving and one of the gentleman told me that it was the best meal for Thanksgiving he’s had in his 60 plus years of life and that voice mail just absolutely moved me.”

If you live in the Joplin area and need meals, or know someone who does – you can call 417-624-5003 extension 207.