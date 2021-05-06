Joplin approves tourism grants

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin city leaders have signed-off on tens of thousands of dollars in tourism grants.

City council members have approved offering $7,500 to the Joplin Disc Golf Association to promote its annual Four States Open in October. The funds will be used for marketing and prize money.

There’s also $15,000 in grant money for a new event called, Mother Road Mayhem.

It’s a truck show scheduled for July. The normal city grant cycle would normally be over by now – but was extended due to the impact of the pandemic.

Patrick Tuttle, Joplin CVB Director, said, “I think what we’re seeing is our organizations in town, our attractions, they’re finding a way to make it work.”

The city gives $120,000 in grants each year, and is already starting to take applications for 2022.

https://www.visitjoplinmo.com/p/aboutjoplin/eventgrant