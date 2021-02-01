Joplin approves new trash service deal

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin City Council approves a new trash service deal.

The city council approved an emergency ordinance renewing the trash service for one year with Allied Services LLC.

The agreement was set to expire April first — but will now be renewed until April first 2022. The price of the service is going up — residents will be seeing a 2% increase which comes to $0.24 per month. Council still plans on looking into a longer agreement.

Nick Edwards, City Manager, said, “Staff is proactively looking at what a longer term deal could look like to see if that is favorable and something that could be of benefit to the community so we are looking to finalize negotiations to present that to city council at a later date.”

Meanwhile city council approved a resolution which would support the city applying for a grant to expand Tin Cup Trail. With councils approval they can now apply for the MODOT Tap grant fund for $350,000. The Tin Cup Trail is near 32nd Street around the YMCA. Phase one of the expansion will enhance safety and accessibility for cyclists and pedestrians. The project will give residents more trails and show off Joplin’s natural beauty.

Nick Edwards, City Manager, said, “This provides the opportunity to provide a nice new amenity to our community. Our community likes trails. There’s a lot of feedback people that express their interest in trails and wanting to walk and bike. That’s certainly something we can deliver to enhance quality of life.”

He says Tin Cup Trail will eventually connect across 32nd to another trail. Council is not sure when construction will begin.