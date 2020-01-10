Joplin approves medical marijuana infused product manufacturer

JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin has approved one medical marijuana infused product manufacturer to operate in the city out of four that applied.

Approved:

Harvest of Missouri, LLC will be located at 12785 E. 32nd St.

Denied:

Joplin ERBA Manufacturing, LLC…2237 OUTER RD

Missouri Made Marijuana, LLC…7110 W 20TH ST

Gamma Fusion Extracts LLC…Lot 4B HWY 171 & FIR Road

You can find PDF file with the full list of facilities that were approved and denied in the state of Missouri below.

More information will become available on Medical Marijuana Dispensaries on January 24th.