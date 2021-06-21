Joplin approved rehabilitating a parking garage in downtown Joplin

JOPLIN, MO – Joplin is renovating a downtown parking garage because of safety concerns.

Tonight the city council approved rehabilitating the parking garage at 6th and Virginia Avenue.

Back in March, the city closed the ramp on 6th Street leading up to the parking garage because of its structural condition.

In 2010, they added wood bracing, so they are planning on replacing that to extend the life of the garage for 20 years.

“What you usually run into you apply salt to them just like a bridge and what happens is that salt doesn’t play well with the concrete you do get delaminating of the concrete. Parts of the concrete are exposed and exposing the reinforcing steel which then deteriorates and makes the structure a lot weaker.” Says Dan Johnson, Assistant Director of Public Works.

Crews will evaluate the structure then accept bids for the project.