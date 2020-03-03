Joplin announces opening date of monthly tree limb drop-off

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin has announced the opening of limb drop-off for the 2020 season. The press release can be read below:

“The City will open the tree limb and brush drop-off site every third Saturday, starting on Saturday, March 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the 2020 season.

This program is open the third Saturday of the month from March through October, unless there is a weather event that warrants another date being set.

The drop-off site is located at 1702 North Schifferdecker Avenue, six tenths of a mile north of Belle Center Road on the west side of Schifferdecker.

This free drop-off service is for Joplin residents only and has no load limits.

Leaves, grass clippings, trash, etc. will not be accepted. Commercial contractors will not be allowed to drop off tree limbs.

Joplin residents should also note that the City’s residential trash service through Republic Services allows yard waste removal on their regular trash pick-up day.

Limbs must be cut to a maximum of four (4) feet and bundled. Bundles shall be no heavier than 50 pounds. The diameter of each tree limb shall be no larger than four (4) inches.

For more information, call the Recycling Division, 417-624-0820 ext. 501, the Public Works Center at 417-624-0820 ext. 564, or Republic Services at 800-431-1507.”