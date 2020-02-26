Joplin announces new City Manager

JOPLIN, Mo. — City leaders make their choice for the next city manager of Joplin.

Nick Edwards will soon start the job.

He grew up in rural Joplin, attending Webb City Schools.

Edwards served as a marine for four years before earning degrees at Missouri Southern and Missouri State.

He was hired to work for the city of Lee’s Summit in 2010, working his way up to Assistant City Manager.

Edwards says he’s looking forward to moving back home.

Nick Edwards, Joplin City Manager Hire, said, “The Joplin that I left ten years ago isn’t the same community that it is now. There just has been so many great things done in the community. I’m just excited to be the person who gets to keep that going.”

Joplin City Health Director Dan Pekarek has been serving as a temporary City Manager since the position became vacant in March of 2019.

Edwards will officially take over as Joplin City Manager next month.