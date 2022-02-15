JOPLIN, Mo.- Starting Monday, February 28th, the Sunshine Lamp Trolley will begin operating from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Friday, and the MAPS service will operate four vans instead of five during the regular hours of 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

Robert Lolley, the Transit Coordinator says, “The City is adjusting this service to utilize the resources available, while still making the service available to our riders.”

If you would like to schedule a ride with MAPS, you can call 417-626-8607. Deviated stops to the route can be scheudled with one-hour advance notice. The deviation cannot be more than 1/4 of a mile from the route.

MAPS is currently available in Joplin, Carterville, Webb City, Duenweg, and Oronogo.