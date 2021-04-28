Joplin and Webb City work to improve Enterprise Ave

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Joplin and Webb City are teaming up to improve a road.

Tuesday the Webb City City Council approved a $62,000 re-pavement project for the industrial park. Joplin and Webb City are both paying to repave parts of Enterprise Avenue between Hall Street and Madison Street.

The road is shared by both cities and has been deteriorating. Nearly 100 semi-trucks use the road everyday.

Carl Francis, City Administrator, said, “That area is a large economic boon for this area. Many many jobs. I personally know many people that work there and are happy to see the work being performed.”

He says the re-pavement project is nearly completed. Webb City is asking anyone with potholes on their roads to contact the city.