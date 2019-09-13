Joplin and Newton County officials host ribbon cutting for new Jackson Ave bridge

Newton County and Joplin representatives celebrate the opening of the new Jackson Avenue bridge.

Thursday, officials with Newton County, City of Joplin and MoDOT came together for a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Joplin mayor Gary Shaw and Newton County commissioner Alan Cook made an appearance to speak to business leaders and community members.

Newton County paid for 80 percent of the project using a bridge replacement off-system grant from MoDOT, while Joplin covered the remaining 20 percent through its capital improvement sales tax fund.

The bridge is 444 feet long, 44 feet wide, with an 8-foot shared pathway on both sides of the bridge.

“This allows for vehicles to meet, or you would’ve waited your turn,” Cook explained. “Both sides have bike and pedestrians passageways, which is really nice, so hopefully for 100 more years, that bridge will serve its purpose well.”

This new bridge replaces the low-water bridge in McIndoe Park, which was built in 1919. The old bridge is open for pedestrians and bicyclists to enjoy.