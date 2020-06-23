JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin and Missouri Southern have made some changes to the 2020 Independence Day Celebration.

They have decided this year’s event will be fireworks only and will be held on July 4th starting at 9:45 p.m.

Residents will be able to watch the show from designated parking lots at MSSU.

The show will last around 20 minutes and there will be a warning shot fired 10 minutes before the show begins.

The show will be set to music and you can listen in your cars on 88.7 KXMS.

You can watch the show on KGCS-TV and the MSSU Facebook page.

The football stadium and all amenities will be closed to the public.