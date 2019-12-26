Joplin and Cassville to get medical marijuana cultivation facility

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Sixty applications are chosen to grow medical marijuana in the Missouri, including the two facilities in the southwest part of the state.

Holistic Missouri at 19130 State Highway 37 in Cassville and Harvest of Missouri at 12785 E 32nd Street in Joplin have been chosen by the state.

More than 500 applications were submitted to the state.

The applicants that have been chosen to be licensed are the top-scoring ones, meeting all eligibility requirements in a blind process.

If demand increases, the state has the power to license more sites at a later time.

Last year, Missouri voters approved the sale of medical marijuana, with sales expected to begin next Spring.

For the full list of facilities approved and denied, click here.