Joplin among cities with the lowest numbers of young adults living at home

JOPLIN, Mo. — A new study suggests the number of young adults living at home is rising, but among those numbers Joplin has some of the lowest rates.

An analysis by Lattice Publishing found that 10.1% of adult children between the ages of 24 and 35 in the Joplin Metro area live with their parents, compared to the national average of 20.1%.

The unemployment rate among adults living with parents in Joplin is three times higher than those living on their own.

Makayla Wolford, MSSU Student, said, “Almost everybody I know still lives at home. I mean my sister she still lives at home and she’s getting married here soon and she’s not moving out until she’s married.”

Lawrence Asistido, MSSU Student, said, “I also think that it really helps because I want to save for the future so then I could be able to pay for these bills, so by living at home it’s less stressful because I don’t have to work as much to try to make rent so I can feel like I can focus on school and then eventually make my way to a better job, so then I can pay off living on my own.”

According to the Pew Research Center, the trend of more young adults living at home could be fueled by several factors.

For young men, it could be declining employment rates and wages and young women are not marrying as young as in previous years.