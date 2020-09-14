Joplin Airport to see upgrades thanks to grant funds

JOPLIN, Mo. — A grant from the Federal Aviation Administration aims to help upgrade air service at the Joplin Regional Airport.

$7.8 million would fund part of the rehabilitation of a section of runway.

It would rebuild 3,000 feet on the South end of runway 18/36.

City Council members will discuss the funding as part of a special meeting Monday.

Ryan Stanley, Joplin Mayor, said, “A rebuild of that runway and so we have three phases of that grant.”

The FAA grant address the second phase.

Phase three will reconstruct 3,500 feet on the North end of the runway.

The total project is expected to cost $14.5 million.