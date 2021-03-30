Joplin airport to offer flights to Huston, Denver, and Chicago

JOPLIN, Mo. — Flying to multiple destinations out of Joplin is about to get a whole lot easier – not to mention more convenient.

Beginning June first, you’ll be able to fly to three different airline hubs by way of the Joplin Regional Airport.

Steve Stockam, Joplin Airport Manager, said, “Hitting the Summer season like it is is basically perfect for us.”

Earlier this month it was announced that daily flights would begin to both Chicago and Denver on that date, allowing for access to East and Western portions of the country. Now, a third hub, Houston, has been added to that destination mix. Joplin Airport Manager Steve Stockam says the Houston service is good news for those flying for business or recreation.

“So now with Chicago and Denver, you’ve got East and West covered very well, and now with Houston, the South and the Southeast and the Southwest, and international markets, the Caribbean, Mexico, those type things are covered out of the Houston markets.”

Toby Teeter, Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce President, said, “Chicago and Houston are major gateways to the European market.”

Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce President Toby Teeter says service to all three airports sweetens the pot when it comes to attracting future economic development.

“We are working on five to ten proposals to bring large employers to our market, they ask these questions, they actually, this is a check the box to be able to access these kind of markets.”

American Eagle currently provides daily service to Dallas and back, but that will end on May 31st. The Houston, Chicago, and Denver service through United Express to begin the very next day. If you have frequent flyer miles through American Airlines, you will not be able to transfer them to United Express.