Joplin Airport seeing decrease in passengers

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Airport reports the coronavirus outbreak is slowly starting to effect the domestic airline industry.

This time of the year, plenty of spring break travelers are making their way to their airport, however this time, not so much.

American Airlines and the Joplin Airport are both working diligently to keep spaces sanitized.

Planes and common areas are being disinfected regularly.

And a new set of safety guidelines are being implemented by TSA.

Steve Stockam, Airport Manager, Joplin Airport, said, “TSA has instituted some additional, again janitorial cleaning processes between flights. And as they handle passengers and we’re supporting them on those efforts.”

Stockam adds many flights have seen a 30% to 50% decrease on the amount of travelers on each ride.

The virus may also impact the airport’s decision to add more outbound flights this Summer.